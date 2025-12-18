Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend Harrison Ford has been named the 61st recipient of SAG-AFTRA's Life Achievement Award.

Ford, 83, will be presented with the honor at the Actor Awards, streaming live from Hollywood's Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Netflix March 1.

"Harrison Ford is a singular presence in American life; an actor whose iconic characters have shaped world culture," SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin said in a press release Thursday.

"His career has been endlessly exciting, always returning to his love of acting. We are honored to celebrate a legend whose impact on our craft is indelible."

Ford, who recently embarked on a successful TV career with starring roles in 1923 and Shrinking, is known for being a humble man of few words.

"I am deeply honored to be chosen as this year's recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award," he said in a his own statement.

"To be acknowledged by my fellow actors means a great deal to me. I've spent most of my life on film sets, working alongside incredible actors and crews, and I've always felt grateful to be part of this community."