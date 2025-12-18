A concert film starring K-pop band Stray Kids is set to open in theaters worldwide early next year.

"Stray Kids' global reach and passionate fan-base perfectly represent the bold, wide-reaching experiences we are constantly wanting to bring to audiences on the big screen," Bleecker Street CEO Kent Sanderson said in a press release Thursday.

"This film captures the energy, creativity, and connection that make live performances so special, and we're thrilled to partner with Live Nation to deliver that experience in theaters."

The music group has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide to date.