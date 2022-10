Swedish author Fredrik Backman's bestselling novel A Man Called Ove will be getting an American adaptation for the big screen.

Columbia Pictures released a trailer Thursday for A Man Called Otto, staring Tom Hanks as the titular character, a grumpy widower who, like his Swedish counterpart Ove, is annoyed by his neighbors.

Otto's life is suddenly changed when a family moves in next door and he befriends a younger, pregnant woman, Marisol, played by Mariana Trevii±o.

A Man Called Ove was adapted for the big screen in 2017 and the Swedish-language film received two Oscar nominations.

A Man Called Otto is scheduled for release in theaters in Los Angeles and New York on Christmas Day and will be distributed more widely on Jan. 13.