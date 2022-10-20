Turner Classic Movies announced a new series on Thursday: Musical Matinees will feature a different movie musical every Saturday at noon ET.

Dave Karger hosts Musical Matinees. The series begins Nov. 5 with An American in Paris, starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron, directed by Vincente Minnelli.

Subsequent Saturdays in November feature 42nd Street, I'll See You in my Dreams and the 1982 Annie.

In a trailer for the new series, Karger says one of the first movies he ever saw was the musical Grease. Clips from Grease play as he speaks.

"I remember seeing it and being very affected by it," Karger said. "I've always been someone who finds myself more moved if someone sings something to me than if someone says something to me."

Karger has been a TCM host since 2018, following guest-hosting stints since 2016. Karger also covers awards for Entertainment Weekly.