Peacock announced Nope will be available for subscribers to its service next month. Nope hits Peacock Nov. 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nope is Jordan Peele 's third film as a director. The horror film depicts sibling ranch owners and a former child star dealing with an alien ship overhead.

Nope opened in theaters July 22 with $44 million domestic sales opening weekend. It went on to gross $170 million worldwide, of which $123 million was domestic.

The film hit digital video-on-demand on Aug. 26 at a $19.99 purchase. Nope debuts on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD and video-on-demand rental prices on Oct. 25.

Peacock subscribers will also have access to the behind-the-scenes "Making of Nope" documentary that is included in the DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.