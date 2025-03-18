Tracy Morgan left Madison Square Garden in a wheelchair after getting sick while the New York Knicks and Miami Heat faced off Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedian, who was seated courtside, vomited for an unknown reason in the third quarter of the game. The event was paused while Morgan was escorted away in a wheelchair.

The 30 Rock actor held a towel to his face as he was wheeled away.

Morgan, 56, has navigated various health challenges over the last decade and a half. In 2010, he had a kidney transplant, and in 2014, a car accident killed colleague James McNair and left Morgan in a coma.

Additional details about what sparked Morgan's illness Monday have not yet been shared.

"We hope everything is good with Tracy Morgan , avid lifetime Knicks fan," said Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart, per the New York Post. "So prayers go out to him and his health and safety."

The Knicks won the game with 116 points. Miami scored 95.

A representative for Madison Square Garden echoed Hart's sentiment.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside," the spokesperson told People.

Morgan had recently appeared in SNL50: The Anniversary Special, honoring 50 years of Saturday Night Live.

"I just thank the Lord that I'm a part of this," he said at the time. "That I survived the accident and I'm alive to be here for this."