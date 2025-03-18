Pop star Taylor Swift led the iHeartRadio Music Awards when the awards show returned for its 12th annual ceremony Monday in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter took home nine awards, including Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department. She was nominated for 10 honors in total -- more than any other music artist.

Her Eras tour was designated Tour of the Century during the show.

In a message recorded for fans, she said that she was "so proud" of her tour.

"And the only reason I was able to take on those challenges, among others, the ambition of the production, the length of the show, the amount of shows, all the different countries we played in, that's all because of the fans," she said. "You mad the songs for the last couple decades into what they became so that we could do a three and a half hour setlist."

Billie Eilish, meanwhile, was awarded Album of the Year for Hit Me Hard and Soft, and she performed "Wildflower" during the show.

Benson Boone received the Song of the Year honor for "Beautiful Things."

Nelly, Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey also received special acknowledgment with the Landmark Award, Innovator Award and Icon Award, respectively.

"On the one hand I feel like I've been doing this forever, and on the other hand, I know I'm just getting started. So even though the world might consider a woman in her late 30s old for a pop star, which is insane, I promise that I'm just getting warmed up," Gaga said when she accepted her award.

"Innovation isn't about breaking rules. It's about writing your own and convincing the world they were their's all along," she added.

The awards show was hosted by Grammy Award winner LL Cool J.