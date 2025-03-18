Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- John C. Calhoun, the first U.S. vice president to resign that office, in 1782

-- Grover Cleveland, 22nd and 24th president of the United States, in 1837

-- Musician Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov in 1844

-- Engineer Rudolf Diesel in 1858

-- Actor Edward Everett Horton in 1886

-- Poet Wilfred Owen in 1893

-- Winemaker Ernest Gallo in 1909

-- Actor Peter Graves in 1926

-- Musician John Kander in 1927 (age 98)

-- Writer John Updike in 1932

-- Musician Charley Pride in 1934

-- Musician Wilson Pickett in 1941

-- Actor Brad Dourif in 1950 (age 75)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Ingemar Stenmark in 1956 (age 69)

-- Musician Irene Cara in 1959

-- Actor Geoffrey Owens in 1961 (age 64)

-- TV personality Mike Rowe in 1962 (age 63)

-- Actor Thomas Ian Griffith in 1962 (age 63)

-- Actor/musician Vanessa Williams in 1963 (age 62)

-- Olympic champion speed skater Bonnie Blair in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains) in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician/actor Queen Latifah in 1970 (age 55)

-- Comedian/actor Dane Cook in 1972 (age 53)

-- Musician Phillip Sweet (Little Big Town) in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Sutton Foster in 1975 (age 50)

-- Musician/TV personality Adam Levine (Maroon 5) in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Adam Pally in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Lily Collins in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Lenny Rush in 2009 (age 16)