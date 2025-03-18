Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- John C. Calhoun, the first U.S. vice president to resign that office, in 1782-- Grover Cleveland, 22nd and 24th president of the United States, in 1837-- Musician Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov in 1844-- Engineer Rudolf Diesel in 1858-- Actor Edward Everett Horton in 1886-- Poet Wilfred Owen in 1893-- Winemaker Ernest Gallo in 1909-- Actor Peter Graves in 1926-- Musician John Kander in 1927 (age 98)-- Writer John Updike in 1932-- Musician Charley Pride in 1934-- Musician Wilson Pickett in 1941-- Actor Brad Dourif in 1950 (age 75)-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Ingemar Stenmark in 1956 (age 69)-- Musician Irene Cara in 1959-- Actor Geoffrey Owens in 1961 (age 64)-- TV personality Mike Rowe in 1962 (age 63)-- Actor Thomas Ian Griffith in 1962 (age 63)-- Actor\/musician Vanessa Williams in 1963 (age 62)-- Olympic champion speed skater Bonnie Blair in 1964 (age 61)-- Musician Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains) in 1966 (age 59)-- Musician\/actor Queen Latifah in 1970 (age 55)-- Comedian\/actor Dane Cook in 1972 (age 53)-- Musician Phillip Sweet (Little Big Town) in 1974 (age 51)-- Actor Sutton Foster in 1975 (age 50)-- Musician\/TV personality Adam Levine (Maroon 5) in 1979 (age 46)-- Actor Adam Pally in 1982 (age 43)-- Actor Lily Collins in 1989 (age 36)-- Actor Lenny Rush in 2009 (age 16)