Adam Sandler gets back on the green in 'Happy Gilmore 2' teaser
UPI News Service, 03/18/2025
Netflix is teasing the Happy Gilmore sequel starring Adam Sandler.
The teaser trailer, released Tuesday, shows Sandler, who portrays Happy Gilmore, looking at busts of golf legends Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
"SpongeBob?" he asks when he sees himself in the lineup of the greats. "What is that? What's with the beaver teeth?"
The trailer also gives a glimpse of Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, widely known as music artist Bad Bunny, who joins the cast of Happy Gilmore 2.
"At the end of the original Happy Gilmore, Sandler's titular character was finally at rest after a long, strenuous season of golf...He showed the golf snobs who's boss, saved his grandmother's house, and returned home at last," an official description says.
