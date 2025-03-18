Rachel Zegler says filming the live-action Snow White remake was "the hardest thing" she's ever done.

The 23-year-old actress and singer discussed the film during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! She also performed "Waiting on a Wish," which is featured on the film's soundtrack that dropped Friday.

She wore a red and white dress with a red bow in her hair during her performance.

"Feeling trapped in the walls that hold her, feeling stuck in a story they've told her," she sang. "Another day where she fades away, never daring to disobey, so she's dreaming all alone, sharing secrets with a stone."

Prior to her song, she discussed the role with Kimmel.

He asked her if it was challenging to shoot a film that blended live action with animation.

"It's the hardest thing I've ever done. It's amazingly rewarding when you see it and when you complete it to say that this a thing that we did, but you basically do three different versions of every scene," she said.

She said they filmed the first pass with humans, followed by a round with puppets, and then a "clean pass" after that.

"It's essentially me doing 'Whistle While You Work' to nobody..." she explained.

Zegler is well-known for her roles in West Side Story and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. She is also set to portray Eva Peron in Evita in London's West End this summer.

Snow White arrives in theaters Friday.