'Top Gear' returns to BBC America, AMC+ on Nov. 17
UPI News Service, 11/04/2022
Top Gear is returning with new episodes this month on BBC America and AMC+.
Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness will host four episodes and a holiday special called Top Gear: Driving Home for Christmas.
The new season will kick off Nov. 17.
"This season of Top Gear sees a pick-up pilgrimage across Thailand, discovering the amazing nation that loves these trucks more than anywhere else in the world. There's a supercar showdown in the Alps, featuring the all-new Ferrari 296 GTB, the all-new Porsche Cayman GT4 RS, and the astonishing, multi-million pound four-wheeled work of art that is the Pagani Huayra BC," the networks said in a press release Thursday.
"At the opposite end of the market, the trio has been to Paris, testing the very latest in affordable electric microcars, while closer to home they've had a thorough -- and thoroughly outrageous -- look at the best way to get into the delivery driver game on a budget."
