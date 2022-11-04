People magazine's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive will be announced on Monday's edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"Since its inception in 1985, the reveal of People's Sexiest Man Alive has remained an iconic cultural moment as well as the hottest conversation starter, not only across the United States, but also around the world," CBS said in a press release Thursday.

"The announcement sparks an instant international conversation every year, and everyone has an opinion -- who is the Sexiest Man Alive?"

Mel Gibson was the magazine's first title winner in 1985.

Last year's winner was Paul Rudd.