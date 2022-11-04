Showtime has announced it picked up George & Tammy, a six-part limited series about country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

Starring Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain in the title roles, the drama is slated to premiere on Showtime and Paramount Network on Dec. 4.

After the first episode, the show will air exclusively on Showtime.

The series was created by Abe Sylvia -- whose credits include The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Nurse Jackie -- and was helmed by The Road director John Hillcoat.

"Jessica and Michael are truly extraordinary as Tammy and George and their searing performances and undeniable chemistry bring to life the legendary relationship of the King and Queen of country music," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, said in a statement Thursday.

"The creators and the entire cast have delivered a series with the subtlety, nuance and complexity that are the hallmarks of the Showtime brand and what our viewers' deserve and demand."

The cast also includes Steve Zahn, Kelly McCormack, Walton Goggins, Pat Healy, David Wilson Barnes and Katy Mixon.