Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Humorist Will Rogers in 1879-- Journalist Walter Cronkite in 1916-- Actor Doris Roberts in 1925-- Actor Loretta Swit in 1937 (age 85)-- Former U.S. first lady Laura Bush in 1946 (age 76)-- Photographer Robert Mapplethorpe in 1946-- Novelist Charles Frazier in 1950 (age 72)-- Actor Markie Post in 1950-- Comedian Kathy Griffin in 1960 (age 62)-- Actor Ralph Macchio in 1961 (age 61)-- Television personality Jeff Probst in 1961 (age 61)-- Singer\/actor\/songwriter Sean "Puffy" Combs in 1969 (age 53)-- Actor Matthew McConaughey in 1969 (age 53)-- Actor Samantha Smith in 1969 (age 53)-- Actor Steven Ogg in 1973 (age 49)-- Actor Jean-Luc Bilodeau in 1990 (age 32)