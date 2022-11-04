Preacher actor Dominic Cooper, Hotel Portifino actress Anna Chancellor and Harry Potter alum Jim Broadbent have joined the ensemble of Prime Video's historical dramedy, My Lady Jane.

Rob Brydon and Will Keen will also co-star in the series, which is based on the true story of a 16th-century monarch who ruled for nine days before being overthrown and eventually executed.

Emily Bader is playing the title role of Jane Grey, while Edward Bluemel plays her husband, Guildford Dudley and Jordan Peters plays King Edward.

The eight-episode adaptation of the book My Lady Jane by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton and Jodi Meadows is currently filming in London.