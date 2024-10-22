Spider-Man icon Tom Holland has signed on to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie for Universal Pictures.

The cast also includes Matt Damon of Bourne Identity fame.

Nolan penned the and intends to direct the as-yet-unnamed project, which is slated for release on July 17, 2026.

No details regarding the plot have been disclosed.

Filming is expected to begin in 2025.

Nolan won an Oscar earlier this year for directing Oppenheimer for Universal.

His other credits include the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk.