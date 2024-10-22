A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film The Brutalist.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday, describing it as "a staggering American epic."

The Brutalist is a historical drama co-written by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold and directed by Corbet.

The film follows Laszlo Toth (Adrien Brody), a visionary Jewish Hungarian architect who escapes post-World War II Europe and arrives in America "to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsebet (Felicity Jones) after being forced apart during wartime by shifting borders and regimes."

"On his own in a strange new country, Laszlo settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce) recognizes his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost..." an official synopsis reads.

The Brutalist premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September and will open in theaters Dec. 20.

Corbet is an actor and filmmaker known for directing The Childhood of a Leader (2015) and Vox Lux (2018).