Kevin Costner is prominently featured in the trailer Paramount released Tuesday for Season 5B of its contemporary western Yellowstone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Costner has played wealthy rancher John Dutton on the series since its inception, but his work on his Horizon film trilogy, coupled with last year's writers' and actors' strikes, made it unclear if he would actually be seen in the second half of Season 5, which premieres on Nov. 10.

The first half aired in 2022.

"Everyone's forgotten who runs this valley," Costner's Dutton can be heard saying in voice-over at the beginning of Tuesday's 90-second preview.

Images of Dutton's family and rivals then flash on the screen before Dutton appears alongside his son-in-law Rip (Cole Hauser).

"Time to remind them," Dutton says.

Several violent scenes show different factions fighting over the enormous Dutton cattle ranch in Montana.

"This war is just beginning," Dutton says.