Tom Holland offered an update on his health this weekend after he suffered a concussion on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Filming on the superhero movie was paused last week because of the 29-year-old actor's injury.

"I'm feeling better and on the mend," Holland posted Saturday alongside videos of him, girlfriend Zandaya and his family dressed up and attending a charity event for the Brother's Trust.

Set for release on July 31, Brand New Day will also co-star Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman and Michael Mando.