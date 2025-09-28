Jennifer Tilly and Cedars Sinai were honored at the Project Angel Food Awards at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chucky and Bullets Over Broadway icon was presented with the 2025 Angel Award, while the medical center earned the Leadership in Love Angel Award.

Comedian Caroline Rhea was the event's mistress of ceremonies and Belinda Carlisle was the evening's musical performer.

Project Angel Food prepares and delivers more than 20 million meals to those living with cancer, diabetes, congestive heart failure, renal disease HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses.