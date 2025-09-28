Singer and actress Selena Gomez shared on Instagram photos and videos from her weekend wedding to music producer Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara.

"9.27.25," Gomez, 33, captioned the gallery of images from her happy day, adding white heart emojis to the message.

The post has already gotten nearly 16 million "likes" since it went live Saturday.

Vogue said about 170 guests -- including Taylor Swift, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, David Henrie, Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran and Ashley Park -- attended the ceremony at the Sea Crest Nursery.

People.com said Gomez's white halter-top gown was a custom confection by Ralph Lauren.

The designer also created the black tuxedo Blanco, 37, chose for the occasion.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2024.