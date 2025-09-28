Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $22.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Gabby's Dollhouse with $13.7 million, followed by Demon Slayer at No. 3 with $7.1 million, followed by The Conjuring: Last Rites at No. 4 with $6.9 million and The Strangers: Chapter 2 with $5.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Him at No. 6 with $3.7 million, The Long Walk at No. 7 with $3.4 million, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale at No. 8 with $3.3 million, Spider-Man/Spider-Man 2/Spider-Man 3 at No. 9 with $2.3 million and Big Bold Beautiful Journey at No 10 with $1.3 million.