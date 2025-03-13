Tom Hiddleston joins Stephen King universe in 'Life of Chuck' teaser
UPI News Service, 03/13/2025
Neon released a teaser trailer for The Life of Chuck on Thursday. The film opens in theaters in June.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mike Flanagan adapted the Stephen King novella. The trailer emphasizes King's authorship of The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile and Stand By Me source material, as Chuck is more similar to those dramas than King's horror tales.
Tom Hiddleston plays Charles Kranz, a regular guy whom King visits in three different chapters.
"The universe is large and it contains multitudes but it also contains me," Chuck says.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.