Neon released a teaser trailer for The Life of Chuck on Thursday. The film opens in theaters in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Flanagan adapted the Stephen King novella. The trailer emphasizes King's authorship of The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile and Stand By Me source material, as Chuck is more similar to those dramas than King's horror tales.

Tom Hiddleston plays Charles Kranz, a regular guy whom King visits in three different chapters.

"The universe is large and it contains multitudes but it also contains me," Chuck says.

The film also stars Matthew Lillard, Karen Gillan, David Dastmalchian, Annalise Basso, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mia Sara, Nick Offerman, Carl Lumbly, Rahul Kohli, Harvey Guillen, Jacob Tremblay and Flanagan regulars Kate Siegel and Samantha Sloyan.

Flanagan previously adapted King's Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep. He also produced the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher

The Life of Chuck premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.