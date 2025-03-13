Singer and TV personality Kelly Clarkson has now missed seven episodes of her talk show this month, leaving fans curious about her disappearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline reported Clarkson, 42, will resume filming Thursday after missing that day's episode, which was guest hosted by Molly Sims

Clarkson, 42, first rose to fame as the winner of the first season of American Idol in 2002 and has gone on to win multiple Grammy Awards for her music. She launched her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, in 2019 -- which has since won 22 Daytime Emmy awards.

The absence began Feb. 28 when Roy Wood Jr. stepped in to serve as a guest host for Clarkson. Marvel actor Simu Liu then stepped March 3, the following Monday.

Clarkson returned again for tapings on March 4 and March 5 before Wood returned as the guest host on March 6. Wanda Sykes then filled in that Friday.

This week, Brooke Shields filled in as host on Monday and Tuesday before Willie Geist took over on Wednesday. Sims hosted Thursday and is expected to return to guest host Friday.

Sources told TMZ Clarkson is absent to handle a personal issue that does not directly involve her.

Talk shows typically tape episodes in advance, making it possible Clarkson's return didn't align perfectly with the pre-scheduled guest host lineup.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Besides her talk show, Clarkson recently announced a residency in Las Vegas, with performances scheduled from July through November.