Apple TV+ released the first trailer for F1, an Apple Original Films production starring Brad Pitt as a former Formula 1 driver who is pulled back into the sport after 30 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 hotshot whose promising career was cut short by an accident on the track in the 1990s.

Hayes is brought back into the Formula 1 fold by his former teammate, Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), who hires the veteran driver to save his struggling team by racing alongside a new partner, rookie driver Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).

The trailer, featuring "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac, shows the relationship between Hayes and Pearce quickly turn adversarial.

"As the engines roar, Sonny's past catches up with him and he finds that in F1, your teammate is your fiercest competition -- and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone," the trailer's YouTube description reads.