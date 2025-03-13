HBO has unveiled the official poster for Season 2 of The Last of Us, featuring Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie, as anticipation builds for the next chapter of the acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama.

The poster came after the season's official trailer amassed more than 158 million views in just three days, according to a Warner Bros Discovery press release.

"Every path has a price," the poster's tagline reads.

Warner Bros. Discovery said that tagline highlights Joel's humanity-altering choice at the end of Season 1, which attracted some 32 million viewers across platforms in the United States alone.

The second season occurs five years after the events in Season 1 as Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other.

The first season concluded with Joel and his associate Marlene ( Merle Dandridge ) escorting Ellie to a medical facility. The objective was for doctors to perform surgery on Ellie, who is immune, in an effort to develop a cure for those affected by the pandemic.

When Joel learns the operation will kill Ellie, he guns down the medical staff, the soldiers guarding them, and even Marlene before escaping with Ellie's unconscious body. Ellie wakes and Joel claims the team found no cure after studying other immune individuals.