Keira Knightley 'Pride & Prejudice' returns to theaters in April
UPI News Service, 03/13/2025
Focus Features announced Thursday that the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice is returning to theaters this year. Tickets are on sale for the April 20 re-release, with some theaters beginning as early as April 18.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.