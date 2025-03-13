Focus Features announced Thursday that the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice is returning to theaters this year. Tickets are on sale for the April 20 re-release, with some theaters beginning as early as April 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brenda Blethyn and Donald Sutherland played Mrs. and Mr. Bennet. Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly played Caroline Bingley, the sister of wealthy bachelor Mr. Bingley (Simon Woods).

Dame Judi Dench played Lady Catherine, the orchestrator of matches.

Joe Wright directed the 2005 film from Deborah Moggach's adaptation of Jane Austen. Wright would go on to direct adaptations of Atonement, Anna Karenina and Cyrano.

Focus is also planning a 20th anniversary merchandise line which will include the first ever vinyl edition of the Dario Marianelli score performed by pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet.