Showtime announced another guest star for Dexter: Resurrection on Thursday. David Dastmalchian has joined the upcoming series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dastmalchian plays a character named Gareth. The show is in production in New York and expected to air this summer on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Dastmalchian recently starred in the horror film Late Night with the Devil. He played Atomic Energy Committee member William Borden in Oppenheimer and Polka Dot Man in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

He joins returning Michael C. Hall, David Zayas, James Remar and Jack Alcott. The show has been announcing new stars frequently, beginning with series regulars Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage.

Krysten Ritter, Neil Patrick Harris and Eric Stonestreet will also guest star. New series regulars include Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa and Emilia Suarez. Clyde Phillips showruns and executive produces.