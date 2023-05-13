Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is set to narrate a 10-part series called The Americas next spring.

Featuring music by composer Hans Zimmer, the project is from BBC Studios Natural History Unit -- the creators of Planet Earth and Blue Planet -- and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

"This incomparable project will employ revolutionary filmmaking technology that will showcase the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the Americas -- Earth's largest landmass and the only one to stretch between both poles -- and reveal extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that deeply connect with millions around the world," NBC said in a press release on Friday.