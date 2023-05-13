Kelly Clarkson has issued a statement responding to allegations of a toxic work climate behind the scenes at her eponymous talk show.

The series, which is now in its fourth season, premiered in 2019 and was taped in Los Angeles. It will move to New York for Season 5.

"In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right," Clarkson wrote on Instagram Saturday.

"I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and disrespected on this show is unacceptable," she added. "I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show. As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving but also our new team in NY is comprised of the best and kindest in the business."

Rolling Stone published a story Friday that quoted several former workers as claiming they were overworked, underpaid and found the environment "traumatizing to their mental health."