Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG Award-winning Succession star Jeremy Strong has signed on to star in a new Broadway production of Henrik Ibsen's play, An Enemy of the People.

Sam Gold is directing the show, which was written by Amy Herzog and is expected to open in early 2024.

No other casting has been announced yet.

"Set in a small Norwegian spa town, Ibsen's An Enemy of the People is about Doctor Thomas Stockmann, a man of principles who discovers that the spa's water is poisoned," a synopsis said.

"He naively expects the mayor to greet the truth with gratitude, but the town's political machine will brook no threat to its prosperity, even if it means letting thousands of people be sickened. Doctor Stockmann becomes a whistleblower, and the public campaign against him mounts, setting up a moral battle between a lone truth teller and a society desperate for self-preservation."