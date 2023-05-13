ABC has canceled three of its dramas: Alaska Daily, Big Sky and The Company You Keep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alaska Daily, starring Hilary Swank , and The Company You Keep, with Milo Ventimiglia , are wrapping after their freshman seasons, while Big Sky with Katheryn Winnick will have played out over three seasons.

No decision has been announced about the fates of the network's shows The Conners, Home Economics, Not Dead Yet and The Rookie: Feds for the 2023-24 television season.

A Million Little Things and The Goldbergs recently ended their runs on ABC.