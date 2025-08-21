Ed, Superman & Lois and The Flash alum Tom Cavanagh has signed on to co-star with Brooke Shields in a new mystery drama, You're Killing Me.

Sullivan's Crossing actress Amalia Williamson has also joined the cast.

Production on the six-part series is to begin next month in Nova Scotia.

The show, which Shields is also executive producing, is expected to premiere on Acorn TV in 2026.

"Set in a quaint New England colonial town, You're Killing Me follows bestselling novelist (Shields) who forms an unlikely alliance with an aspiring writer and podcaster (Williamson) to find the killer of a close friend," a synopsis said.

"Cavanagh is on board as Jack, the new lead detective of the Founders Cove Police Department and former city slicker who is trying to acclimate to the quirks of small-town life."