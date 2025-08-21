American Gods and The Mandalorian actor Omid Abtahi is set to star in Joseph of Egypt.

Adam Hashmi will play the title character, while Abtahi will portray a character called Ankuh in Prime Video's retelling of the Old Testament Bible story.

The story follows Joseph, a Jewish man sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, but who becomes the trusted adviser to an Egyptian pharaoh who believes he can predict the future through his dreams. Joseph is later thrown into jail when the pharaoh's wife takes a liking to him.

The eight-episode series from Chosen creator Dallas Jenkins is now filming in New Mexico.

Craig Wright is the showrunner.

No release date has been announced yet.