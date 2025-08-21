HBO Max released a teaser for Season 2 of The Pitt, its medical drama starring Noah Wyle, on Thursday.

The minute-long preview sees Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch walking into a chaotic emergency room and declaring, "And so it begins."

The show is slated to kick off its sophomore season in January.

Set in contemporary Pittsburgh, the series co-stars Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Sepideh Moafi.

The first season earned 13 Emmy nominations.