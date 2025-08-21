Highly-anticipated indie title Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released Sept. 4 after seven years of development.

Developer Team Cherry made the announcement on Thursday alongside a new gameplay trailer.

Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to 2017's critically-acclaimed and best-selling Hollow Knight, was first announced in 2019.

What followed was stretches of radio silence concerning the game over the years, frustrating fans of the series.

The sequel has players take on the role of Hornet, with the new game promising new enemies and over 40 new bosses. Silksong again tasks players with exploring a haunted kingdom filled with surprises around every corner.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series S and X, and PC. The game will also be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on launch day.