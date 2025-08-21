Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Anemone.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring stars Daniel Day-Lewis and Sean Bean

Anemone marks Day-Lewis' first film since announcing in 2017 that he was retiring from acting. He co-wrote the film with his son Ronan Day-Lewis, who makes his directorial debut with the project.

According to an official description, Anemone explores "the complex and profound ties that exist between brothers, fathers, and sons."

The trailer features an intense conversation between Day-Lewis and Bean, who portray brothers. It also hints at traumatizing events from Day-Lewis' character's time in the army.

Anemone opens in theaters Oct. 3. It will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival.

Day-Lewis is known for such films as Gangs of New York, There Will Be Blood and Phantom Thread.