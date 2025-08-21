Stranger Things icon Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, model and actor, Jake Bongiovi, have announced on Instagram they adopted a baby girl this summer.

The child's name and exact age were not disclosed.

The post got more than 500,000 "likes" in the first hour it was live.

The comments appear to have been disabled.

"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," the couple wrote. "And then there were three."

Brown, 21, and Bongiovi, 23, have been together since 2021 and married since May 2024.

Stranger Things will be wrapping up its fifth and final season on Netflix this fall and winter.

Part 1 of Season 5 is to premiere on Nov. 26.

