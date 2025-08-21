Silver Spoons and NYPD Blue icon Ricky Schroder and his new bride shared several photos from their recent beach wedding on Instagram.

"Wherefore they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder - Matthew 19:6," theater actress Julie Trammel wrote alongside the images.

Schroder commented, "I didn't want the evening to ever end... so I married you."

Trammel is seen wearing a long white, sleeveless gown, while Schroder looks spiffy in a grey suit, tie and sneakers, with a light-colored shirt.

Schroder told TMZ that he and Trammel exchanged wedding vows in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on July 9.

EW.com said the couple announced their engagement in July 2024.

The actor was previously married for more than 20 years to Andrea Bernard. They divorced in 2016.