Britain's Sky announced Thursday it has renewed its crime drama Gangs of London for a fourth season.

The show was created by Gareth Evans and airs on AMC in the United States.

It stars Sope Dirisu, Joe Cole, Michelle Fairley, Lucian Msamati, Brian Vernel, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza Mir, Jahz Armando, Fady Elsayed, Andrew Koji, Richard Dormer, T'Nia Miller and Orli Shuka and Eri Shuka.

Dirisu plays an undercover police detective embedded in a powerful family-run criminal organization.

Season 3 premiered in March.

No Season 4 premiere date has been announced yet.