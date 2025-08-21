Marvel Cinematic Universe star Don Cheadle and The Bear Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri have landed the leads in the upcoming Broadway revival of Proof.

The production will mark both actors' Broadway debuts.

Thomas Kail is directing the new adaptation of David Auburn's 2000 play, which is set to open March 31.

It will play a "strictly limited engagement," according to its website, but an official closing date has not been listed.

Auburn won the Pulitzer Prize for the drama, which also won the Tony Award for Best Play.

The story follows mathematical genius Catherine as she struggles with grief and mental illness after the death of her brilliant professor father, Robert.

Mary-Louise Parker and Larry Bryggman originated the roles on Broadway. Parker won a Tony for her performance.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Anthony Hopkins starred in a 2005 film version.