'Dawson's Creek' stars to reunite for cancer benefit
UPI News Service, 08/21/2025
The stars of Dawson's Creek will reunite for a benefit supporting the organization F Cancer and actor James Van Der Beek, who has been battling colorectal cancer since 2023.
Van Der Beek posted a throwback photo of himself with his former Creek co-stars Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson on Instagram Wednesday, along with the message: "September 22, 2025. New York City."
The actors will read the script for the pilot episode of their iconic teen dramedy at the one-night-only event at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre.
Dawson's Creek ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003.
Holmes and Jackson are currently working together on a film trilogy called Happy Hours.
