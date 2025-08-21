The stars of Dawson's Creek will reunite for a benefit supporting the organization F Cancer and actor James Van Der Beek, who has been battling colorectal cancer since 2023.

Van Der Beek posted a throwback photo of himself with his former Creek co-stars Katie Holmes Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson on Instagram Wednesday, along with the message: "September 22, 2025. New York City."

The actors will read the script for the pilot episode of their iconic teen dramedy at the one-night-only event at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Dawson's Creek ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003.

Holmes and Jackson are currently working together on a film trilogy called Happy Hours.