Platonic star Rose Byrne and The Drop actress Meghann Fahy have signed on to star in the psychological thriller The Good Daughter.

Karin Slaughter wrote and executive produced the series based on her best-selling novel.

Co-starring Brendan Gleeson, Harper Steele, Olivia Williams, Drew Ann Cheek, Audrey Grace Marshall and Michael Dorman, the show is set to premiere on Sky and NOW in Britain next year.

"Sisters Charlotte (Fahy) and Samantha (Byrne) Quinn have spent the last 20 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte, now a lawyer like her father, is the first witness on the scene," a synopsis said.

"As the case unfolds and twists through painful memories and buried secrets, what emerges is not just a story of survival, but of enduring ties between a father and his daughters -- and the complex bond between sisters."