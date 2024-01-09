Tokyo Vice will return for a second season in February.

Max shared a trailer and premiere date, Feb. 8, for Season 2 of the crime drama series Tuesday.

Tokyo Vice is based on Jake Adelstein's memoir of the same name, which recounts his experience as an American journalist covering the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat in Japan.

Ansel Elgort plays a fictionalized version of Adelstein, with Ken Watanabe as Hiroto Katagiri, a veteran detective with the Tokyo police.

Season 2 will take viewers "deeper into the city's criminal underworld as Adelstein (Elgort) comes to realize that his life, and the lives of those close to him, are in terrible danger," an official synopsis reads.

Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller , Show Kasamatsu and Ayumi Ito also return to star, with Yosuke Kubozuka and Miki Maya to join the cast.

Tokyo Vice is created and written by J.T. Rogers, who also executive produces with Alan Poul.