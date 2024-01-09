Lucasfilm and Disney announced a feature film based on The Mandalorian on Tuesday. The Mandalorian & Grogu begins production this year.

The Mandalorian was Disney+'s premiere Star Wars series when the streaming service launched in 2019. Pedro Pascal stars as Din Djarin, a masked Mandalorian bounty hunter.

Grogu was first known as "Baby Yoda" before the show revealed his real name in the second season. Din simply referred to him as The Child.

In the series, Grogu has trained with Luke Skywalker before reuniting with Din. The show has aired three seasons.

Jon Favreau will direct the movie. Favreau created the series.