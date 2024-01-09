HBO announced on Tuesday that it is adding Kaitlyn Dever to the cast of The Last of Us for Season 2. Dever will play Abby, a character from the Last of Us video games.

Abby Anderson appeared in The Last of Us II. Max describes Abby as "a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved."

The Last of Us adapted the post-apocalyptic video game. Pedro Pascal stars as Joel Miller, a grieving father who lost his daughter when a global pandemic broke out.

Now, Joel takes care of Ellie (Bella Ramsay) who may prove immune to the disease. Max ordered the second season last year.

Dever has starred in the films Booksmart, No One Will Save You, Rosaline, Ticket to Paradise, Short Term 12 and more. She also appeared in the series Last Man Standing, Unbelievable, Justified and The Premise.