Mothers' Instinct is based on the Barbara Abel novel, which was previously adapted as a 2018 film directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse.
The remake follows Celine (Hathaway) and Alice (Chastain), two 1960s housewives whose friendship deteriorates after the death of Celine's son.
"We follow Alice and Celine as their familial bonds are gradually undermined by guilt and paranoia and a gripping battle of wills develops, revealing the darker side of maternal love," an official description reads.
