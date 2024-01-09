Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani will announce the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

SAG-AFTRA said in a press release Tuesday that Rae, an actress known for co-creating and starring on Insecure, and Nanjiani, an actor who co-wrote and starred in The Big Sick, will unveil the nominees Wednesday.

Nominations will be announced on Instagram Live on the SAG Awards and Netflix accounts beginning at 10 a.m. EST.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher will introduce the live stream at 9:50 a.m., followed by nominations for Outstanding Action Performances by Film and Television ensembles, and announcements made by SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Woody Schultz.

The 30th annual SAG Awards will take place Feb. 24 at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles and stream live on Netflix beginning at 8 p.m. EST.