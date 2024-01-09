Sony Pictures announced Tuesday that Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will open March 22. This is one week earlier than previously announced, and includes IMAX and large format theaters.

The new sequel also adds Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani to the cast. Nanjiani told UPI that the comedy is also genuinely scary.

A teaser trailer shows that New York freezes over in July. That makes it a job for the Ghostbusters.

Frozen Empire was originally scheduled for release in December. Sony moved it to March of this year during the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild/American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes.