TNT has announced it will not air the fourth and final season of its sci-fi drama, Snowpiercer, as planned.

"We can confirm that TNT will not air Season 4 of Snowpiercer," the cable network said in a statement Friday.

"This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer's extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects."

The show was the last scripted series on TNT, which has been restructuring since its parent company Warner Bros. merged with Discovery.

Snowpiercer's producers are shopping the show around in the hopes of finding a new home for it.

"We love Snowpiercer and believe Season 4 completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare. We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise," Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein, CEO/Partner, and Becky Clements, President/Partner, said in a statement.

"We hope to find the perfect partner shortly and finish a great ride with the final season."

Based on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 movie, Snowpiercer stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Rowan Blanchard and Roberto Urbina. It is about the crew and passengers of a train that continuously circles a frozen world.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the SAG Awards ceremony, a TNT mainstay, would be moving to Netflix next year.